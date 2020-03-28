Deyjah Harris reveals that bullying in sixth grade was the catalyst for her mental health challenges

Deyjah Harris, the rapper's daughter, TI, recently took a YouTube video to discuss her challenges with mental health in recent years. Dylan Fisher reported in the YouTube video in which the 18-year-old girl spoke about her battle with anxiety and depression.

Harris tells the camera that depression and anxiety are something he has dealt with since he was 11 years old. According to the 18-year-old, her self-esteem took a significant hit due to bullying at school, particularly in the sixth grade.

The daughter of TI explained that it was difficult for her to communicate what was happening at the time. Because he did not have the proper knowledge or support systems, he turned to other "self-inflicted coping mechanisms,quot; that were ultimately counterproductive.

He also struggled with "suicidal thoughts,quot; on a regular basis before finally realizing that it was time for a change. According to Harris, he would like to explore his challenges in detail, but he felt that some people might "mishandle his truth."

See this post on Instagram Although it took forever, the mental health video was finally uploaded to YouTube. No matter what challenges you face, no matter where you are in your recovery, no matter how flawed you are, there is nothing that needs to be added or taken away from who you are as a person. you can be happy and prosperous in all aspects of your life and STILL fight. mental illness does not discriminate you will never be the exception to recovery, so remember to treat yourself with love. eventually each experience will take you exactly where you are meant to be and it will all make sense. We are going to get through this again, I don't have all the answers, I am simply here to illuminate wherever there is darkness and connect with all of you. you're never alone. it's okay if your strength looks different this season. I hope that you all learn to embrace all that comes with you and your being, but above all, as much as some of you say that I inspire you, I hope that your own life inspires you. Thank you very much to anyone who has shown me love and support, it is more than appreciated. Enjoy 🧚🏼‍♀️. the link is in my biography A post shared by Deyjah Harris✨ (@princess_of_da_south) on March 26, 2020 at 2:34 p.m. PDT

Harris later went to Instagram to explain his thoughts on the video he posted on YouTube. The star stated that it doesn't matter what a person has gone through or what they have done, but there is nothing that should be taken or added to a person to improve it.

As most know, Harris has been in the media headlines before, but for a more embarrassing and controversial reason. Last year, her father, TI, revealed that he took his daughter to the gynecologist annually to make sure his hymen had not been broken.

When the rapper revealed what he had done to the world, there was a massive backlash, including from government figures, for example, congressmen in New York City.

About him Ladies like us Podcast, TI admitted how she would take her daughter to the doctor, who would explain all the ways a hymen could be broken, but demanded the test anyway. Since then, the conversation was edited from the video clip, but the damage was already done.



