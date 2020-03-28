Deyjah Harris admits that things have "changed" after Hymen's controversial comments from T.I.

Instagram

Meanwhile, the rapper & # 39; Mediocre & # 39; He becomes defensive elsewhere in a sneak peek of the upcoming season of his television show, as he can be seen saying, 'No one is going to tell me how to raise my kids.'

YOU.the daughter of Deyjah Harris has broken his silence on his father YOU.The headlines' statements about regularly taking her to the doctor to check her hymen. In advance of "YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle", the 18 year old finally addresses the issue.

The new clip, which pokes fun at the highlights of the entire drama in the upcoming season of reality show VH1, features Deyjah saying, "After all this, it has changed, honestly." Tip's wife Tiny (Cotilla Tameka) also jokes: "Tipping has a way of taking things a little too far."

Meanwhile, the rapper becomes defensive in another part of the teaser. "No one is going to tell me how to raise my children," Tip insists.

YOU. It sparked a debate in 2019 after it revealed that he always checks Deyjah's virginity on his birthday. The controversy led Deyjah to deactivate her Instagram account, although she has now returned. Despite the reaction, the "Ant Man and the Wasp"Star stood up for her comment and insisted that she didn't understand the whole drama.

"I think that at the time or the time when our women, black women, are the most unprotected, neglected and neglected women on the planet, they criticize me because I am willing to go further to protect mine." "he said in Jada Pinkett Smith"Red Table Talk". "Whatever is most important to me in my life, I'm going to deal with that very carefully. And I don't understand how that is considered to be so wrong."

However, he finally had a change of heart. In January, rapper "Mediocre" publicly apologized in an Instagram post. After posting a photo of his wife and daughter, he described them as "strong, bright, stubborn and independent young women," before saying, "Please forgive me for each and every blemish that causes misunderstanding between us. . ".

He continued: "It carries my mind, not my heart. You see that life can throw curvy balls at us and treat us with some pretty bad hatred at times. But rest assured, you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there. to catch you when you fall. I just can't let another second pass without warning you while we're still here in this life together … You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE … AND AFTER! "