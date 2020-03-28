Derek Wolfe agrees to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to the source.

%MINIFYHTML1bf4cdf934b85d4d3f4a228669d4048811% %MINIFYHTML1bf4cdf934b85d4d3f4a228669d4048812%

And then there was one.

%MINIFYHTML1bf4cdf934b85d4d3f4a228669d4048813% %MINIFYHTML1bf4cdf934b85d4d3f4a228669d4048814%

Outside linebacker Von Miller is the Broncos' last offensive or defensive starter in the 2015 Super Bowl after defensive end Derek Wolfe agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, according to a source.

%MINIFYHTML1bf4cdf934b85d4d3f4a228669d4048815% %MINIFYHTML1bf4cdf934b85d4d3f4a228669d4048816%

Wolfe and cornerback Chris Harris (Los Angeles Chargers) leave Miller, inside linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus as the only players in the Broncos' last playoff team.

Wolfe, 30, entered the Ravens' radar after his deal with defensive end Michael Brockers failed. Brockers returns to the Los Angeles Rams. Wolfe joins a Baltimore front that also includes Calais Campbell, acquired from Jacksonville through the exchange.

Wolfe had seven career sacks in 2019 despite missing the last four games with a dislocated elbow. But the Broncos chose to acquire Jurrell Casey from Tennessee, restricted free agent bidding Mike Purcell and agree to a one-year deal with Shelby Harris instead of retaining Wolfe.

A second-round pick in 2012, Wolfe started all 113 regular season / playoff games of his Broncos career, finishing with 320 tackles and 35 1/2 sacks.

So far, in the free agency / trade period, the Broncos have allowed Wolfe, Chris Harris, center Connor McGovern (New York Jets) and safety Will Parks (Philadelphia) to leave.