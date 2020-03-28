Home Local News Derek Wolfe agrees to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according...

Derek Wolfe agrees to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to the source.

And then there was one.

Outside linebacker Von Miller is the Broncos' last offensive or defensive starter in the 2015 Super Bowl after defensive end Derek Wolfe agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, according to a source.

Wolfe and cornerback Chris Harris (Los Angeles Chargers) leave Miller, inside linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus as the only players in the Broncos' last playoff team.

