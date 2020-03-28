Denver Mattress Company switches to face mask production to combat coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTMLdd4320d034b0ee2089051ab5a4fa56e211% %MINIFYHTMLdd4320d034b0ee2089051ab5a4fa56e212%

When the Denver Mattress Co. superiors learned of the massive shortage of facial masks for medical professionals battling the new coronavirus, they looked inside.

It turns out that the same material used in face masks was already being used in the mattress industry.

%MINIFYHTMLdd4320d034b0ee2089051ab5a4fa56e213% %MINIFYHTMLdd4320d034b0ee2089051ab5a4fa56e214%

As Colorado and states across the country grapple with a severe shortage of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 crisis, the Denver mattress giant is shifting production from personal comfort to personal safety. The move comes as companies across the country, from automakers to apparel companies to even liquor distilleries, are restructuring their businesses to deal with the public health emergency.

%MINIFYHTMLdd4320d034b0ee2089051ab5a4fa56e215% %MINIFYHTMLdd4320d034b0ee2089051ab5a4fa56e216%

"By showing the medical community (our prototypes), they are very excited to have them reach incoming patients until they can be diagnosed," Bob Rensink, the company's general manager of manufacturing, told Up News Info.

Denver Mattress produced 1,200 face masks at its Denver factory on Wednesday, with plans to grow from 3,000 to 5,000 a day in the future. The company has also offered to make ICU beds for additional patients as the outbreak worsens. The company is still making mattresses for orders and deliveries, he added.

The masks are not classified, which means they do not achieve the same level of safety as standard N95 masks, preventing almost all pathogens from passing, Rensink said. Although the outer material of the mattress masks (non-woven polypropylene) is more or less the same as an N95 mask, they do not have the same inner barrier material.

"It offers some protection, but it's obviously an unclassified mask," said Rensink.

Still, he said organizations and major hospital groups have indicated they would welcome these masks. The company has been in talks with the local Veterans Administration medical center, and plans to meet its needs first, before opening its products to other local facilities.

Cara Welch, a spokesperson for the Colorado Hospital Association, said the organization thanks companies that want to help, but that she understands that hospitals may not be accepting masks that are not N95-rated, and some may not accept any. Homemade masks.

"As more hospitals consider moving to a universal masking protocol (meaning that all hospital staff wear a mask all day, even if they are not specifically in a COVID-19 patient care area) and if the traditional supply of PPE becomes even more limited, these types of masks may be more necessary, "he said in an email.

At Denver Mattress, 20 employees work on the masks six days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day, Rensink said.

Denver Mattress has also contacted city and state officials in Washington state and New York, two of the coronavirus epicenters, with offers to provide mattresses for satellite hospitals, he said.