Denton County announces second coronavirus death, 11 new cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DCPH has announced the second COVID-19-related death in Denton County, as well as 11 additional cases.

The patient was an Aubrey resident in his 60s. It was a previously reported locally hospitalized and transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County.

To respect and honor the family, officials said no further personal information will be released.

"We are saddened to report a second COVID-19 death within our county," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "To his family, we continue to send you our thoughts and prayers as you navigate through this difficult time."

DCPH also announced 11 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a resident of the Denton State Supported Life Center (DSSLC).

This increases the county total to 148 confirmed cases and the total DSSLC residents to 40.

For more information / updates on COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.