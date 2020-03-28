Denmark extends the blockade due to the COVID-19 crisis | News

%MINIFYHTML502205b73b4505494a9cb88bceb171c711% %MINIFYHTML502205b73b4505494a9cb88bceb171c712%

Denmark has extended a national blockade until April 13. The Nordic country, which has reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths, has closed schools and restaurants, and has kept most public sector workers at home to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera & # 39; s Andrew Chappelle reports.