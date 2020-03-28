Deadpool Fortnite Mask Release Date: How To Make Deadpool Overcome The Challenges

%MINIFYHTML5aed7d7391346f33dd966148384fdddb11% %MINIFYHTML5aed7d7391346f33dd966148384fdddb12%

Deadpool is in Fortnite … sort of.

%MINIFYHTML5aed7d7391346f33dd966148384fdddb13% %MINIFYHTML5aed7d7391346f33dd966148384fdddb14%

If you've been playing Chapter 2 Season 2, you know Deadpool has been a mainstay in Fortnite. He appeared in the Season 2 trailer, has a not-so-secret lair, and requires weekly challenges. And while it looked like it might get a look for Deadpool, Epic Games hasn't officially released a release date for gamers.

%MINIFYHTML5aed7d7391346f33dd966148384fdddb15% %MINIFYHTML5aed7d7391346f33dd966148384fdddb16%

However, if you have a keen eye, you may have noticed something in Deadpool's lair.

Deadpool Calendar https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/32/e8/deadpool-release-date_ot5w1cqcddxr1wr7qedlvwmop.png?t=592272633,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Yes, there is an official Deadpool calendar with a date circled. The context clues tell us that we can expect the Deadpool mask to come out that day. The only problem is that the calendar has no actual dates. We don't even have the month the calendar is in. But again, context clues can lead us to what day is marked.

Deadpool mask release date

According to the schedule in Deadpool's lair, we can expect the skin to be released April 3.

All you have to do is count the days that are marked (the image above is older). The days take us to the first Friday in April, which makes perfect sense. We've had new challenges every Friday, so now we only have one more week left.

But as you probably know, this mask will not be available through the item shop. Instead, you must complete all weekly challenges.

Deadpool Fortnite challenges

Week 1

Find the Deadpool card

Don't thank the bus driver

Week 2

Find the Deadpool Milk Carton

Find the three Deadpool chimichangas around the headquarters

Week 3

Find the Deadpool toilet plunger

Destroy three bathrooms

Week 4

Find the two Deadpool katanas

Deal 10,000 damage to enemy structures

Week 5

Find the deadpool stuffed unicorn

Embrace the rainbow by visiting the red, yellow, green, blue, and purple bridges.

Week 6

Find Deadpool's big black marker

Deface three ghost or shadow recruitment posters

Week 7

N / A