Deadpool Fortnite Mask Release Date: How To Make Deadpool Overcome The Challenges

Deadpool is in Fortnite … sort of.
If you've been playing Chapter 2 Season 2, you know Deadpool has been a mainstay in Fortnite. He appeared in the Season 2 trailer, has a not-so-secret lair, and requires weekly challenges. And while it looked like it might get a look for Deadpool, Epic Games hasn't officially released a release date for gamers.
However, if you have a keen eye, you may have noticed something in Deadpool's lair.
Yes, there is an official Deadpool calendar with a date circled. The context clues tell us that we can expect the Deadpool mask to come out that day. The only problem is that the calendar has no actual dates. We don't even have the month the calendar is in. But again, context clues can lead us to what day is marked.
Deadpool mask release date
According to the schedule in Deadpool's lair, we can expect the skin to be released April 3.
All you have to do is count the days that are marked (the image above is older). The days take us to the first Friday in April, which makes perfect sense. We've had new challenges every Friday, so now we only have one more week left.
But as you probably know, this mask will not be available through the item shop. Instead, you must complete all weekly challenges.
Deadpool Fortnite challenges
Week 1
- Find the Deadpool card
- Don't thank the bus driver
Week 2
- Find the Deadpool Milk Carton
- Find the three Deadpool chimichangas around the headquarters
Week 3
- Find the Deadpool toilet plunger
- Destroy three bathrooms
Week 4
- Find the two Deadpool katanas
- Deal 10,000 damage to enemy structures
Week 5
- Find the deadpool stuffed unicorn
- Embrace the rainbow by visiting the red, yellow, green, blue, and purple bridges.
Week 6
- Find Deadpool's big black marker
- Deface three ghost or shadow recruitment posters
Week 7
N / A
