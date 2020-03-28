David Ortiz sends an encouraging message to the staff of Mass. General Hospital

%MINIFYHTML2525711fea22d13fa9087fc961b02c7b11% %MINIFYHTML2525711fea22d13fa9087fc961b02c7b12%

David Ortiz thanks again to the doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Red Sox legend, who spent nearly 50 days at MGH after being shot in the Dominican Republic in 2019, sent a message to doctors and nurses working at the hospital for their work during the coronavirus outbreak on Friday.

"Hello everyone. I just want to take this moment to say thank you very much. Thank you very much to all the nurses and doctors at Mass General Hospital," Ortiz said in a video message. "We are all cheering you on because we know how much you are sacrificing to help. to people during this time of incredible epidemic.

Thank you very much, God bless you all. We all know how much they are sacrificing. Sacrifice (spend time) with your family, your friends (and) with yourself to continue helping people to overcome this epidemic moment. God bless you all. We are all cheering them on from all over this country because we know how great they are, especially me. I know how wonderful you are at Mass General Hospital. So thank you very much and God bless you. "

After undergoing emergency surgery in the moments after he was shot in the abdomen on June 9, Ortiz was transported to MGH, where he underwent two more surgeries to address complications from the gunshot wound.

"They are some of the best teammates I've ever had," Oritz said last July of the MGH nurses and doctors who helped with his recovery.