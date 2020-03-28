DART closes indoor waiting areas to follow social distance guidelines – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – To follow the guidelines for social distancing, the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has decided to temporarily close the covered waiting areas at its stations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Authorities said closings will begin Friday at 5 p.m. and that passengers can still use the outdoor waiting areas.

The closings will affect the following stations:

Addison Transit Center (Addison),

Arapaho Center Station (Richardson),

Bernal / Singleton Transfer Place (Dallas)

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center (Dallas)

Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center (Dallas)

Cockrell Hill Transfer Place (Cockrell Hill)

Downtown Garland Station (Garland)

Downtown Irving / Heritage Crossing Station (Irving)

EBJ Union Station (Dallas)

Hampton Station (Dallas)

Illinois Station (Dallas)

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center (Dallas)

Jack Hatchell Transit Center (Plano)

Lake June Station (Dallas)

Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center (Garland)

Ledbetter Station (Dallas)

Parker Road Station (Plan)

Red Bird Transit Center (Dallas)

South Garland Transit Center (Garland)

Westmoreland Station (Dallas).

DART continues to urge passengers to practice social distancing while waiting for their buses and trains to maintain a six-foot distance from each other.