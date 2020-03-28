Dan Biggar says the & # 39; attractive style & # 39; of Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will be good | Rugby Union News

"I am sure that the autumn internationals will come, if we can play again, I think they will see us much stronger,quot;





Wales suffered three defeats in its four Six Nations matches played before rugby was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Biggar says Wales' head coach Wayne Pivac's attractive style of play will be beneficial to the team as they continue to develop during a transition period.

Pivac has gotten off to a stuttering start after succeeding Warren Gatland as head coach, with Wales only clinching a win against Italy in its four disputed Six Nations matches.

Although Biggar believes that there are positive aspects of the performances so far under Pivac, and that there have been indications that they are "there or there,quot;.

Biggar said: "It was always going to be a huge challenge (for Pivac) to get in for Warren Gatland, with the success he had over the past eight to 10 years.

"When you change something that has been in place for so long, sometimes it will take a little time. We fall short against France, we just fall short against England."

"In a new pattern and a slightly new style of play, I think it will certainly help us in terms of playing more attractive rugby and scoring more attempts."

"I think it will probably take a couple of seasons to get used to everything and I'm sure the Fall Internationals will come if we can play again, I think they will see us much stronger."

2:09 Welsh flyer Dan Biggar says he would love to travel to South Africa with the British and Irish Lions next year Welsh flyer Dan Biggar says he would love to travel to South Africa with the British and Irish Lions next year

Biggar has been training to stay fit at home after the postponement of professional rugby due to the coronavirus pandemic, and says that while he can't wait to get back into action, he enjoys spending more time with his family and two-year-old son. son.

"He's been brilliant, we've been away as long and haven't seen as much of him as I'd like in the last six or eight months. It's been great to spend some real quality time at home."

"It certainly keeps me entertained and busy. It definitely keeps me fit and keeps me fit at the moment, so the (Welsh) boys of strength and conditioning don't have to worry."