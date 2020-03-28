Dallas Middle School conducts virtual fire drill to keep students involved while at home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – While we all try to adapt to this new way of life, sometimes you have to think innovatively, and that's exactly what the staff at J.L. Long.

"What we were doing was trying to find ways to keep our children involved in school," said principal Chandra Barnett.

They decided to do it using a virtual fire drill. They asked their students and staff to come out, take photos, and share them on social media.

Image after image appeared with pets, bathrobes, and some shocked faces.

"Having a smile, laughing, it's great," said Laashawn Guillory, assistant principal. "At the end of the day, we want them to know that we love them, that we care about them, no matter where they are, they have our hearts."

Assistant Principal Louis Cardenas said that if they are in school or are learning remotely, their safety remains the priority.

As for Principal Barnett, she says her students should remember her motto: #AllDayLong.