Dallas Coffee Bar gets creative to keep business afloat amid coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A longtime Dallas business might not get through the day amid the public health crisis.

Opening Bell Coffee has been serving coffee and live music for 17 years under South Side Lofts, near downtown Dallas.

"People like the atmosphere they like to come here and sit down," says owner Pascale Hall.

The live music by the performers, who once included future stars Maren Morris and Leon Bridges, is gone and so are the customers.

"It was a week yesterday that things just went downhill and it went downhill," Hall said.

The cafeteria remains open for ordering and delivery as dinner service has been banned by Dallas County over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Because of that, the business is bleak and the past few days have been critical.

"We wait until 4 p.m. to see if we make enough money to stay in business, "Hall said." It was really grim. "

However, Hall said she was not going to let that depress her.

Opening Bell began offering customers what many urgently need as much as a cup of coffee: rolls of toilet paper, cleaning products, products, snacks, bottled beverages, and even socks.

"It's going pretty well. People are excited because they don't expect it," he said.

It's the only way Hall can keep his small business open while watching the past seven days threaten to undo what he spent 17 years building.

"We are doing everything we can to stay afloat just to get through the day," he said.