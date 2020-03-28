Da Brat reveals who he's currently dating – Jesseca Dupart

Da Brat, who is perhaps most famous for working with the world's top songwriters, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliot, recently revealed her new girlfriend to the world, Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Jesseca Dupart.

Page Six picked up on an Instagram post with the rapper crying over a new white Bentley that Jesseca bought him just before he turned 46 on April 14. The Grammy-nominated artist said at the Gram that she had been a "private person,quot; all her life until she found the woman he loves.

Da Brat was thrilled with his new girlfriend, claiming that he had never experienced such feelings for someone before, adding that he needed someone to pinch her just so he knew it was real.

The 38-year-old CEO also went to the ‘Gram to post about his birthday gift, saying the rapper was his,quot; best half ", among other sweet comments.

According to the media mentioned above, Dupart works alongside NeNe Leakes, Christina Milian and Blac Chyna, who support his business. Blac Chyna fans know that she also has her own nail company called Lashed by Blac Chyna.

Dupart, who currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, started Kaleidoscope Hair after her hair salon caught fire in 2013.

According to the Da Brat Wikipedia page, he was born on April 14, 1974 under the name Shawntae Harris. The rapper started her rap career in 1992, dropping her first album in 1994, Funkdafied. A million copies were sold.

Da Brat broke the record as the first female solo artist to receive platinum certification. Throughout his career, he has received several recognition nominations, including two Grammy nominations for songs like "Loverboy,quot;, "Funkdafied,quot; and "I Think They Like Me,quot;.

While Da Brat's career and personal life continue to improve, she has encountered challenging circumstances in the past, including her 2008 legal troubles. Da Brat attacked a hostess who worked at a nightclub and was subsequently charged and sent to prison.



