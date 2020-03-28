Home Entertainment Cynthia Bailey is interviewed by her daughter, Noelle Robinson in the backyard

Cynthia Bailey Is Interviewed By Her Daughter, Noelle Robinson In The Backyard

Cynthia Bailey is interviewed by her beautiful daughter in her backyard. Below, you can watch some teasing videos of the result.

‘My daughter @noellerobinson interviewed me on the patio the other day for her YouTube channel. She has been trying to do it for a while, but before quarantine she always traveled for work and was too busy. We finally made it happen. It was very interesting. Check it out! "The link is in my bio,quot; Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: Amo I love this !!!! I love the spirit of @noellerobinson !!! From such a mother such a daughter!!! She could have her own show !!!!! ’

Another follower posted this: "That's good, Noelle has to start her own business and build her brand, she has a model look and will draw a huge crowd … I'm finally a fan."

Another follower said, "I am going to be a mother like you one day … always young, great, understanding, loving, sweet and so beautiful."

Someone else also spoke about the relationship of the two ladies: & # 39; You ladies have a relationship that I hope to have one day with my daughter 😍 Cynthia, you are an incredible role model for your daughter and other women to keep it safe and well, from the UK 💞 & # 39;

A follower said, ‘I love this and you two remind me and my son, Noelle is good at these videos! #teamus ".

Watch the full video that was posted on YouTube.

Someone commented: ‘Good blog Noel is a great mix of his two parents. I don't understand how Cynthia seems cold, you have a jacket and Noel a tank top "

Another follower said: Ambos They are both absolutely adorable! What an amazing mommy you have. I love watching your videos! Keep up the good work ".

Many YouTube users praised the two ladies and their friendship.


