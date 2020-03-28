Cybersecurity: Covid-19: Cybersecurity Risk Rises Amid Trend of "Work From Home,quot; – Latest News

With companies around the world turning to work from home, through the online medium amid the COVID-19 outbreak, threats to cyber security have increased.

Deepak Bhawnani, CEO of Alea Consulting, said: "Businesses, large and small, will be affected due to the ramifications of work from home, as this will lead to cyber security risk concerns. Data is being accessed. Private corporations from laptops and home PCs may not have the same level of firewall and security as office settings.



Subsequently, IT management and managers will need to reevaluate the risk to their data and proactively assess their data loss prevention processes, as this may affect their reputation in the future, he added.

Additionally, cybercriminals also began to exploit fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak to carry out email scams, phishing, and ransomware attacks.

Palo Alto Networks Regional Vice President for India and SAARC Anil Bhasin said: "Cybercriminals have been exploiting fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak to carry out email scams, phishing and ransom attacks. These emails and Messages entice users to open malicious attachments by offering More information related to COVID-19 situation but contains malicious files masked as links, pdf, mp4 or docx files.

With employees commuting to work from home, the cyber security threat multiplies, says Debasish Mukherjee, APAC vice president of regional sales at SonicWall.

"These are exactly the times when hackers get creative with their malicious intent to hack devices and steal data," said Mukherjee.

He noted that while caution is exercised during this epidemic, there is a group of opportunistic cybercriminals who have exploited this fear by developing malicious links and applications to hack devices and steal data. From the creation of malicious links to the development of unsuspecting applications, hackers of the digital age are getting creative by executing their attacks.

Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO of TAC Security, noted that the low security standards of home Wi-Fi systems are a serious threat to the cybersecurity sector right now with data from millions of people at stake.

"We have already seen some isolated cybercrime incidents with insecure links leading to the theft of confidential data. For example, people offer fake maps showing infected users, this requires the person to download software to generate fake maps, to it's a security concern as well, "said Arora.

He noted that the role of cyber security companies right now is more critical than ever. Monitoring baseline behaviors is essential at this time and any anomalous cyber activity needs to be analyzed in real time.

Palo Alto Networks' Bhasin opined that employers should prepare employees who are not accustomed to remote work to face the challenges involved.

This can be done through an educational framework to teach staff how to identify and avoid risks, as well as describe clear procedures to follow in the event of a cyber security incident, he added.

Among other precautionary measures, he said that confidential data and systems should also be restricted when possible, with revised access granted only to essential equipment. It must also be determined that working devices encrypt data at rest and can protect data on the device if it is lost or stolen.

Michael Sentonas, Global CTO of CrowdStrike said that crisis management and incident response plans must be enforceable by a remote workforce.

"A cyber incident that occurs when an organization is already operating outside of normal conditions has a greater potential to spiral out of control," he said.

He added that effective remote collaboration tools, including out-of-band conference bridges, messaging platforms and productivity applications, can enable a dispersed team to create a "virtual war room,quot; from which to manage response efforts .

"Right now, the cyber security industry needs to be more dynamic and responsive than ever before," said Trishneet Arora, security founder of TAC.

