Cuomo takes New York primaries to June 23, as Trump considers quarantine "enforceable,quot;

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York will postpone its presidential primary elections from April 28 to June 23, as the Empire State is dealing with the largest coronavirus outbreak in the US. USA New York Times reports.

"I don't think it is wise to take many people to a polling place, many people touching a doorknob, many people touching a ballpoint pen," Cuomo said during a press conference on Saturday. The New York primaries for the state legislative and legislative elections are already scheduled for June 23.

%MINIFYHTMLdc04dbde113365d7c311ce4b0305be6211% %MINIFYHTMLdc04dbde113365d7c311ce4b0305be6212%

The Democratic National Committee had warned states that postponing their primaries after June 9 could result in sanctions, including a possible reduction in delegates. Ten states and Puerto Rico have rescheduled their primaries, and several others have expanded voting by mail options.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, President Trump told reporters that he was considering a "required,quot; quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, NBC News reported. "I'm thinking about it right now. We may not have to, but there is a chance that at some point we will quarantine, short-term, two weeks, in New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut, ”said the president.

It is unclear whether the president has the authority to enact such a quarantine. The Associated Press notes that the federal government can take steps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases between states, but that public order and security depend on the states.

The President said he had spoken to the Governors of New York and Florida, but according to the APCuomo said he had not discussed a quarantine with the president.

"I don't know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don't know what you would be achieving … I don't like the sound of it," Cuomo said.

Update March 28, 1:56 PM ET: Add details about federal authority and Governor Cuomo's reaction.