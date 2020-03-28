Cowboys add former Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and former Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein have agreed to a three-year deal worth $ 7.5 million.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report:

Sources: ex #Rams K Greg Zuerlein addresses the #Cowboys, rejoining special teams coach John Fassel. Zuerlein wins a three-year contract with a base value of $ 7.5 million. – Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 27, 2020

Zuerlein, who is known to have one of the strongest legs in the NFL, will compete for the kick job with Kai Forbath, who re-signed with the team earlier in the offseason.

Zuerlein has reached 201 of 245 attempts in the last 8 seasons, good enough for an average of 82%. He has also hit 264 of 270 point attempts later. Forbath was perfect for the Cowboys last season after replacing Brett Maher mid-year.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hired John Fassel as his special team coordinator this offseason. Fassel, who previously trained in Los Angeles, was surely part of the reason Zuerlein agreed to come to Dallas.