Couple found dead in downtown SF hotel Possible murder-suicide – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police are investigating the death of a man and woman found Thursday in a locked hotel room as a possible suicide.
Officers were called to the room on Cyril Magnin Street shortly after 2 p.m. and found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The city's medical examiner's office identified the couple as Alex Kim, 26, and Julia Nguyen, 24, both from San Francisco.
The details of the homicide and the Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the case and are asking anyone with information to call the 24-hour information line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
