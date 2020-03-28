Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 28, 2020 – Up News Info

Home Local News Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 28, 2020 – Up...

Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 28, 2020

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH confirms the third suspected case of COVID-19, patient in critical condition - WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Today is Saturday, March 28, and the order to stay in the home of Governor Tim Walz is already in force. He has ordered Minnesotans to stay home for two weeks, and to only do essential activities, such as shopping for food and exercising. Travel to purchase alcoholic beverages is also permitted under the executive order.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • 8 a.m.: Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill that allocates $ 330 million in COVID-19 aid.

