Coronavirus Update: North Dakota Officials Outline Worst Case – Up News Info

FARGO, N.D. (AP) –

North Dakota officials began outlining the worst-case scenarios, including the construction of temporary hospitals in Bismarck and Fargo, after health officials confirmed the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

The state listed 26 new coronavirus cases between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive tests to 94. Governor Doug Burgum said during a press conference that the number could be closer to 1,000 cases, applying some models that have been used around the world.

"We were very flat at first," said Burgum. "Now, it looks like we're on this upward climb that other states have seen."

Burgum said modeling should be more accurate once the state exceeds 100 cases, but revealed estimates Saturday that the state has between 600 and 1,300 positive tests in three weeks. He urged residents to follow state guidelines to stay on the low end of that model.

Major General Alan Dohrman, commander of the state National Guard, said officials have met with representatives of the university system, hospitals and the Army Corps of Engineers to convert the facilities of Bismarck State College and North Dakota State University into hospitals. Dohrman also appealed to retired health workers to help "form a human resources group."

Dohrman said the state has currently located 408 fans, saying "it's pretty good for a state of our size."

For the first time in days, Burgum did not reveal an executive order. However, State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte issued a confinement order for people entering the state from outside the country or from 23 states with widespread community cases. Those people must stay home for 14 days after arriving in North Dakota.

The list of states, which does not include neighbors Minnesota, South Dakota, and Montana, is located on the state health department website. Tufte said people who violate the order could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.

The state has evaluated a total of 3,107 people, with 3,013 returning negatively. The health department reported Friday the state's first death from COVID-19, a Cass County man in his 90s who had underlying health problems.

Sixteen people are hospitalized. The Good Samaritan Society's Sunset Drive nursing home in Mandan confirmed in a statement Saturday that one of its residents had tested positive, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

