Coronavirus update: Ilhan Omar among lawmakers calling on Amazon to do more for workers – Up News Info

Representative Ilhan Omar is among a group of US lawmakers who ask Amazon to be more transparent and proactive in its efforts to keep warehouse employees safe amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Omar, who represents Minnesota's fifth congressional district, was one of more than a dozen lawmakers who signed a letter to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, asking him to do more to protect workers on the front lines of the fight for country with the outbreak.

Other lawmakers in the letter include Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

In the letter to Amazon's billionaire founder, lawmakers say warehouse workers across the country continue to express concern that Amazon is not doing enough to protect them from exposure to COVID-19.

"More than 1,500 of these workers have signed a petition asking Amazon for a more comprehensive response plan, greater protections, risk payment and changes in productivity-based performance metrics," the letter said.

In recent days, Amazon has released a series of statements about how it's working to address worker safety. The company's efforts include paid time off for workers who test positive for the virus and paid quarantine for those who came in contact with them.

Additionally, Amazon says it has modified warehouse operations to allow for social distancing. The company also says it is allowing warehouse workers to wash their hands as much as they like, without penalty.

Still, lawmakers want more details about working conditions inside warehouses, as well as information about other changes the company's plans are making to protect employees.

"We ask that you intensify your efforts to protect the health and safety of your warehouse workers," the letter said. "No employee, especially those who work for one of the richest corporations in the world, should be forced to work in unsafe conditions."

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that it is looking to hire 100,000 people to work at its distribution centers, one of which is in Shakopee. The company has seen an increase in business as Americans practice social distancing and shop online.

According to reports and the legislators' letter, 10 Amazon workers tested positive for COVID-19.