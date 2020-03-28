Coronavirus: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says season is at risk of being lost | Football news

%MINIFYHTML2ca03b05be1a3aabf8bc39e43561de3d11% %MINIFYHTML2ca03b05be1a3aabf8bc39e43561de3d12%

Ceferin: "We have a plan A, B or C: restart in mid-May, in June or at the end of June. If we couldn't do anything, the season would probably be lost."





UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin admits that the European football season "would probably be lost,quot; if it does not resume at the end of June at the latest.

The governing body of European football has established a task force to draw up a potential timetable for federations to follow after the coronavirus pandemic forced all of its major leagues to stop.

Although Ceferin says that there are several scenarios under consideration, he could not assure that it is possible to end the current season, and it will all depend on how the pandemic evolves.

"No one knows when the pandemic will end," he told the Italian newspaper. the Republic. "We have a plan A, B or C: restart in mid-May, in June or at the end of June.

"If we couldn't do any of this, the season would probably be lost. There is also the possibility of ending this season at the beginning of the next, which would then be postponed, starting a little later."

"We are in contact with the leagues, the clubs, there is a working group and we will see what solution is best for everyone. We have to wait, like any other sector."

In England, the Football Association has already decided to declare the season null and void for non-League divisions below the North and South National Leagues.

Uncertainty surrounding the continuation of the football season has posed a number of problems, including the fates of non-contract players, staff and sponsor pay and the Champions League and Europa League finals.

The second leg of the Atalanta UCL round of 16 clash with Valencia was played behind closed doors

Ceferin says that at the moment there is no indication if the continental competitions will have their finals closed to the public.

"It's hard to imagine all the games behind closed doors, but right now we don't even know if we will resume, with or without fans," he said.

"If there are no other alternatives, it would be better to conclude the leagues. I can say that I am not thinking of organizing the European Cup finals behind closed doors."

"In this dramatic moment, the most important thing is health and getting out of this crisis. The interruption of football symbolizes that Europe and the world have stopped."

"European football is tightly knit."