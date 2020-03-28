Coronavirus: track the outbreak or spy on people? The | Privacy

%MINIFYHTML25ddb577ef5f4e54364bb259b3603bb311% %MINIFYHTML25ddb577ef5f4e54364bb259b3603bb312%

A note to our viewers: The COVID-19 pandemic is news like no other, and as life as we know it stands still, The Listening Post team, like so many journalists around the world, has organized this week's program from home. We will improve on that!

In The listening post This Week: In the race to protect public health, are governments hurting privacy rights? Also, in the US In the US, the misinformation about the coronavirus comes from the top: President Trump.

Coronavirus: track the outbreak or spy on people?

In the global battle against COVID-19, more governments are watching our phones to track down those infected and prevent the virus from spreading.

China, South Korea, Israel, Italy and others are using phone location software, along with CCTV videos and credit card records, among other tools, to do so.

Governments are understandably eager to use every weapon at their disposal in this fight, and telephone tracking has already proven its worth in some places, such as China.

But these measures come with all sorts of questions about how to find the right balance between the need for public safety and the person's right to privacy.

Another question worth asking: how long do authorities intend to continue investigating our phones?

Political leaders everywhere are comparing the COVID-19 fight to a war and it would not be the first time that extraordinary security measures, imposed during a time of war, turned out to be permanent and problematic.

Taxpayers:

Michael Birnhack – Professor of Law, Tel Aviv University.

Albert Fox Cahn – Executive Director, STOP (Surveillance Technology Supervision Project)

Alexandrine Pirlot de Corbion – Director of Strategy, International Privacy

Jung Won Sonn – Associate Professor, UCL

Deadly misinformation: COVID-19 in Trump's America

As this pandemic spreads, news consumers are looking for information they can trust.

But what if two of your main news sources, the government and the most watched television news channel, are neglecting medical science in favor of politically driven fiction?

That is what the Americans have been dealing with. The stream of misinformation flowing from the White House has misled the public about the seriousness of the threat and has put the lives of Americans at risk.

And that's why a US radio network. USA It has already decided that it will no longer stream President Trump's daily briefings live: Television news networks are debating internally whether they should do the same. However, that's not even a question on Fox News, the channel ideologically aligned with the president.

While he has gradually changed his tone in the history of the coronavirus, no longer describing it as a politically driven hoax, Fox still largely follows the line set by the White House.

The stakes are high, but it's clear that President Trump and Fox News are on this together, no matter what.

Taxpayers:

Charles Seife – Professor of Health Journalism, NYU

Kayla Gogarty – Senior Researcher, Media Matters for America

Caleb Ecarma – Writer, Vanity Fair

Joanne Kenen – Executive Health Editor, Politico

Source: Al Jazeera News