Coronavirus: Juventus players and coaching staff agree to four-month pay cut | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLf6a5f0e89da0bd625452498123910ebd11% %MINIFYHTMLf6a5f0e89da0bd625452498123910ebd12%





%MINIFYHTMLf6a5f0e89da0bd625452498123910ebd13% %MINIFYHTMLf6a5f0e89da0bd625452498123910ebd14% Cristiano Ronaldo will be among those to whom Juventus will reduce their wages

%MINIFYHTMLf6a5f0e89da0bd625452498123910ebd15% %MINIFYHTMLf6a5f0e89da0bd625452498123910ebd16%

Juventus players and coaching staff agreed to cut wages over the next four months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal will be worth around € 90 million (£ 80.7 million) on the club's salary bill, although a salary increase would be renegotiated if the Serie A season is underway.

In a statement released Saturday, Juventus announced that the club will reduce the wages it will pay its employees, including head coach Maurizio Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo during the months of March, April, May and June.

"Juventus Football Club SpA announces that, due to the current world health emergency that prevents the performance of sports activity, it has reached an agreement with the players and the First Team coach on their compensation for the residual portion of the sport this season,quot; said the statement.

"The agreement provides for the compensation to be reduced by an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalized, as required by the current regulations

"The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for around 90 million euros for the fiscal year 2019/2020.

Former Chelsea and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is in charge of Juventus

"In the event of the current season's matches being rescheduled, the Club will negotiate conditional increases in compensation in good faith with the players and with the coach in accordance with the actual resumption and completion of official competitions."

"Juventus want to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone."

The current Serie A champions have had three players who tested positive for the coronavirus: Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala, who are in good health.

Soccer in Italy has been suspended since March 10, as the country remains the nation most affected by the coronavirus, and the death toll nationwide exceeded 10,000 on Saturday.