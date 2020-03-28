Coronavirus in Minnesota: Twin Cities Sportswear Company pivots to make protective masks – Up News Info

EAGAN, Minnesota (Up News Info) – WSI is a 30 year creation by Joel Wiens. The company manufactures clothing for sports teams from major leagues and universities.

But with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world of sports effectively stopped. However, WSI did not.

"We put everything on hold with the professional teams and focused on making masks … finding solutions to help," Wiens said.

The protective masks that WSI makes are shipped to hospitals, first responders, and retail stores across the country.

Wiens says the idea came up last weekend. By Monday morning, production was underway.

"It's great to see everyone get together for a mission, a goal," he said. "I am very proud of our team, people come together and work overtime to meet the need."