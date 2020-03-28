Coronavirus in Minnesota: total positive cases of COVID-19 increases to 441, death toll reaches 5 – Up News Info

With Governor Tim Walz's stay-at-home order now fully in effect statewide, the Minnesota Department of Health has updated the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, bringing the total to 441 now.

Friday's figures indicate that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota was 400, and on Friday two more deaths were reported, and the total rose to four. Now Saturday's increase pushes the total number of confirmed cases to more than 400.

Of the positive cases, 30 are still hospitalized, while another 220 are no longer isolated.

According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health, the majority of positive cases so far are in the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, such as cough and fever. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. (Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920).

Beginning at midnight last night, the order to stay in the governor's home went into effect. Earlier this week, he ordered Minnesotans to stay home as much as possible for the next two weeks, unless their work is deemed essential. Those in violation could face a fine of $ 1,000 or 90 days in jail.

However, the order does not mean that Minnesotans cannot leave their homes. Residents will still be able to walk or exercise outdoors, shop for groceries and alcohol, and receive takeout or delivery to their favorite restaurants. The order is scheduled to last until April 10.

On Thursday, at the state capitol, lawmakers approved a $ 330 million financial aid package to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic and bolster the response of the state health system. Meanwhile, in Washington, the House of Representatives is about to accept a $ 2 trillion relief bill Friday that would expand unemployment insurance and send direct payments to most Americans. The law is expected to pass.