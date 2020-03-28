Coronavirus in Minnesota: the couple's South American cruise becomes the COVID-19 nightmare – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6d1571dc1d5f2993927083a59161247f11% %MINIFYHTML6d1571dc1d5f2993927083a59161247f12%

A Minnesota couple is trapped on a cruise ship that is stranded off the coast of Panama with passengers who tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the Holland America Cruise Line said two people on board tested positive for COVID-19, but dozens reported flu-like symptoms.

Ely's Valerie Myntti and her husband hope the government steps in to help them and others.

She says the journey started as a "great vacation,quot;. After traveling by plane to Argentina on February 20 and boarding the Zaandam cruise on March 7, Myntti and her husband immersed themselves in the beauty of South America with passengers from all over the world.

"We were planning to stay on the cruise until April 7," he said.

But things changed on March 14, when international ports began denying entry. No one has been allowed out of the ship since then.

"However, everything went normally in terms of life at sea," Myntti said. “The days at sea were fantastic. We were exercising, we were walking outside. "

But that did not last.

A week ago, passengers began reporting flu-like symptoms, forcing everyone to isolate themselves in their cabins. The cruise line says four people have died and tests now confirm that at least two people on board have COVID0-19. Additionally, more than 130 passengers have symptoms, including Myntti and her husband.

"My husband has a dry cough and I have had a 100.4 temperature," she said.

Myntti says healthy passengers are being loaded onto a sister ship docked alongside Zaandam, but Myntti and her husband will not be allowed.

"Our fate at the moment is unknown," he said.

The way back to Florida through the Panama Canal is not an option after authorities denied the request. Although there are doctors and some medical supplies on board, Myntti fears it may not be enough.

"The problem for us is that we are on this ship with very sick people," he said.

Myntti hopes that someone will step in to ensure that this trip of a lifetime does not turn into an even worse nightmare.

"I mean I understand the dilemma," he said. "I really do, but we were all in this together."

He added: "We are sure that the most humane side of the government will go back."

Myntti says he has had no direct news from the State Department, but has been in contact with Minnesota lawmakers. She noted that Representative Ilhan Omar's staff has been consulting with her daily and is working on a solution.

