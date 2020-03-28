Coronavirus in Minnesota: Streets, stores "so empty,quot; on the first day of order to stay home – Up News Info

On the first day of the order to stay at Governor Tim Walz's house, Minnesotans seemed to be following the order.

The Costco in St. Louis Park on Saturday morning was basically empty.

"I've never seen such an empty lot," said Claire Mayhew.

%MINIFYHTML6a1c4f9314e8c4683853de851adf834711% %MINIFYHTML6a1c4f9314e8c4683853de851adf834712%

She and her boyfriend, Will Deloney, entered the store and found everything they needed.

"They have toilet paper, paper towels, rice," said Mayhew. "Everything was pretty well stocked at the moment."

The lack of people and the abundance of supplies surprised both of them.

"He's been so busy for the past two months, so I didn't know how seriously people were going to take the government's message," Deloney said. "I am a little surprised."

Bike paths and hallways are also open, as long as people maintain social distance.

Peter McLaughlin said he noticed a significant difference on the first day of the governor's order.

“While I was driving from my house to go down here to do my exercises, there were practically no cars on the street. Absolutely none. And we've been walking on the street, because there's just no traffic, "McLaughlin said." I think people are following the rules, but they also know that they should also go out and exercise for their health. I think you can strike the right balance in that ".

Becca Bicamich also noted that people do things differently.

"It seems that the groups are kept further apart, everyone holds their breath when they cross like that," he said.

Bicamich appreciates it more than others, since she works in a hospital.

"I hope he keeps people at home, I hope they stay in place," he said. "I work in the hospital so I'm on the front line. I think this is so incredibly important that we try to keep our space and flatten the curve."

Stay Informed: Latest Coronavirus | Resources | Up News Info Minnesota App