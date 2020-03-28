Coronavirus in Minnesota: social distance is creating greater demand in communication networks – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says it can be trusted to call 911 during this pandemic.

Many of us are connected to our devices, be it a cell phone or connected to a computer, especially during this time at home. When people overload a network, it can cause congestion, but that won't happen with public safety, says DPS director of emergency communication networks Dana Wahlberg.

"It was the first time on September 11 that we noticed that responders were unable to communicate with each other, they were encountering challenges with network congestion," Wahlberg said.

She said the event led to a dedicated communications platform for emergency responders. Also, Wahlberg says that cell phone providers have done something similar.

"Each operator has a special network to deliver a call to 911 and nothing else is on that same network," said Wahlberg.

But call congestion has become a problem on commercial networks across the country. According to Wahlberg, there are twice the number of calls every day that normally occur on the day of the busiest call of the year: Mother's Day. Online games increased 75% and 33% of calls are longer than normal.

They are not asking anyone to curtail their online streaming or browsing, but they know that services could be slow.

Wahlberg says they are working to increase capacity. And he warns against calling 911 if he can't reach someone.

"That can become very problematic when 911 call centers answer calls just to see if they are working," Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg said he can still find congestion while calling a crisis line. If it's an emergency and you're having trouble making that call, then you should hang up and call 911.