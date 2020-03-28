Coronavirus in Minnesota: Public parks, Minneapolis River trails closed during closure – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – For the next two weeks, all of Minnesota is under a stay-at-home order issued by Governor Tim Walz this week.

Under the order, essential companies like supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, and hospitals remain open, but most companies are forced to close.

%MINIFYHTML718f94d16001a33fbdfdb56fdfa24c6a11% %MINIFYHTML718f94d16001a33fbdfdb56fdfa24c6a12%

Minnesotans won't see much difference in this block from what's been around. However, Rosedale Mall closed its doors on Friday at 5 p.m. Additionally, all public parks are closed, as are trails on both sides of the river near downtown Minneapolis.

READ MORE: Harriet, Nokomis Parkways nearby to help maintain social distance

Daniel Anshus lives downtown and frequents the trails for exercise.

"It is definitely unfortunate that the weather is nice not to have (West River Parkway), but overall I think it's a good plan," Anshus said.

On Friday, the last day the West River Parkway was open, it was packed with people walking, running and cycling, enjoying the warm weather.

"As you can see here now, nobody is more than 6 feet (apart)," Anshus said. "People are shoulder to shoulder on most of the catwalk."

READ MORE: Social distance is creating more demand in communication networks

Residents can still go out and exercise during the lockdown, but the goal of closing these trails is to keep people from being so close to each other.

A person may be cited for not following this order to stay home. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says they are asking police across the state to take an educational approach first to divide large groups. Arrest is the last resort the police will take if people refuse to comply.

Click here for a complete list of what will remain open and what will be closed during this two-week period.