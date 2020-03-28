Coronavirus in Minnesota: Prison destined for transformation into a medical center – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As cities across the country anticipate the spread of COVID-19, a community in western Minnesota is planning to use an older facility.

From 1992 to 2010, the Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton housed prisoners from across the country. Now, they hope to become a medical center, just in case.

"About two weeks ago I realized it was going to be much bigger than I thought it was before," said Dr. Brandon Chase Osbon of CCM Health in Montevideo.

Osbon had his doubts about converting a former correctional facility into a medical building building. But those doubts did not last long.

"I was really impressed. I thought we could make some adjustments and turn this from a prison to a hospital, "said Osbon.

Since then, workers have been busy giving previous cells a sense of medical care.

“They are bringing in some liquid oxygen tanks, pipes, copper pipes. And they can deliver it to the rooms, ”said Osbon. "All of these rooms need oxygen. It is one of the many things people need to receive supportive care with COVID-19. "

Patients could also come from all over western Minnesota.

Five health centers span three counties: Swift, Chippewa, and Lac Qui Parle. They plan to start with 11 beds, but can quickly expand to 88.

"If we mix our COVID-19 patients with our patients with congestive heart failure in conditions like that, we also put those patients at risk," said Lori Andreas, CEO of Appleton Area Health.

Appleton Area Health is also connected to a senior care center. By separating potential patients with COVID-19, they feel they can decrease the spread. Eventually they could treat up to 300 people at Tri County Covid Medical Center. But they hope it doesn't come to that.

"Our motto is:" Let's get ready and hope we don't have to use it, "said Andreas.