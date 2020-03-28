Coronavirus in Minnesota: Olympic runner Carrie Tollefson says "Get Out,quot; for mental health – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Just because we take one more step towards social distancing does not mean that we should stop doing it.

Carrie Tollefson grew up in Minnesota and ran to the Olympics. She still works in the industry as an announcer and speaker.

Up News Info caught up with her to talk about postponing games and what she can do to stay healthy in a new normal.

Tollefson understands what it means to postpone the Olympics, because she was an Olympian, and having resolution is a victory in itself.

“I think it actually relieves a little bit of stress for (athletes). You know, they wanted to know what was going on. Everyone wants to know what's next. And this is a great decision that had to be made. And from what I'm seeing and hearing, you agree with that, obviously, "Tollefson said." Everyone wants to stay healthy, everyone wants to train hard, and when you're training hard at that level, you're susceptible to getting sick. "And when you train So hard, sometimes it's hard. So I think overall, everyone is happy that the decision was made. It's sad that we have to wait whatever we have to wait, up to a year. "

But this is not just for the Olympics or the competition. Right now, there are no open gyms or health clubs, but there is an open space and there are opportunities.

"Just going out, putting one foot in front of the other. Taking it easy, you know. At first, we don't want to go to gangsters like I always say. You don't want to go from zero to 60, especially when it comes to running, "he said." If you are someone who likes to run but hasn't done it in a while, start walking, then add walk-jog, and then start jogging and running. I really recommend getting some smoother surfaces right now. You know, we came from maybe being on treadmills. "

Tollefson and her husband have three young children, so a home haven can be, like many, a chaotic touch, which again means you need a way out, a healthy way out.

"Mental health is huge, and that's one of the main reasons I go every day," said Tollefson. "Even my husband Charlie will say," Did you run today? "Yeah, I'm kind of cranky (laughs). So I think, you know, a lot of big booms, running booms have happened after times like this, and I really think this is a good time for people to go and enjoy of sports, or go and enjoy a walk. It doesn't have to be a race, but to go out. "