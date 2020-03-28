Coronavirus in Minnesota: DPS-DVS offices close statewide for 2 weeks – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety for Drivers and Vehicle Services (DPS-DVS) division is closing all test stations across the state as of Friday, in response to Governor Walz's executive order for residents of Minnesota stay home.

The offices will remain closed until April 10, when the executive order expires. The offices of the Deputy Registrar and Independently Owned and Operated Driver's Licensing Agent that provide driver and vehicle services will also close beginning Friday.

Minnesota residents will not have access to a number of services, including the renewal of their driver's licenses or ID cards, during this two-week period. Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill that includes an extension for Minnesota residents whose driver's licenses or ID cards expire during this time.

You cannot renew your driver's license / identification cards during this time. Once it reaches your desk, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill that includes an extension for Minnesota residents whose driver's licenses or ID cards expire. You can renew your vehicle registration online or by mail. – Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (@MnDPS_DVS) March 27, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLcb9700c8ff2656adcb71afb13e30e3bf11% %MINIFYHTMLcb9700c8ff2656adcb71afb13e30e3bf12%

The bill extends the expiration date of any valid driver's license, instruction permit, provisional license, operator's permit, limited license, and agricultural work license that would expire during the peacetime emergency. The expiration dates of these licenses will be extended for two months after the month in which the emergency ends in peacetime.

Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services says the US Department of Homeland Security. USA You are extending the actual compliance deadline for the actual ID, which was originally set for October 1, 2020, but is taking a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For further information please click here.