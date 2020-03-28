Coronavirus in Canada: one continent, two very different responses to the pandemic

"It's not like making a sedan or S.U.V.," said an adviser to the United States Food and Drug Administration. "It sounds good as a sound, but the practicalities can be very difficult."

The decision by Bauer, the manufacturer of hockey equipment, to use his experience in scopes to produce medical face shields in Quebec it seems like a more practical plan.

Canada's federal government and most provincial governments this week said they had enough personal protective equipment on hand or on the way. But staff members at some hospitals have been told to ration things like gloves and masks.

From touring its operations, I know that the marijuana industry has mountains of those things to avoid contaminating its plants and products. Canopy Growth told me that they had donated the protective equipment from the recently closed facilities in British Columbia to public health officials in Victoria. He also sent some masks to the police force in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company's hometown. Tilray, another producer donated to a hospital in Ontario.

Medical students in various cities, including Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax, and Montreal, have begun efforts to gather masks and other supplies from construction companies, dental clinics, nail salons, and a variety of other businesses.

Ethan Lin, a third-year medical student at the University of Ottawa, told me that the group he was involved with created a list of 1,000 companies in Ottawa and started calling them for donations. A single nail salon produced 300 surgical masks, another donated 2,000 gloves. As of Thursday, Mr. Lin and his classmates had collected around 3,000 surgical masks and more than 60,000 gloves, and more entered.

"There are a lot of different people coming together," he said.