Coronavirus has food banks that use Drive-Thrus, new assembly lines to prevent cross-contamination – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many companies to rethink the way they operate to prevent cross-contamination, including local food banks. Some believe that they will actually be stronger because of it.

The facility in San Rafael is normally just a warehouse; They don't normally distribute food to people there. But for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, the coronavirus has been the mother of invention.

"We can't use as many volunteers because they have to spread," said executive director Paul Ash. "We are used to working shoulder to shoulder … we can no longer do it, six feet away."

So they have created an assembly line where volunteers move their boxes on a conveyor belt instead of passing them on to someone else. That way, each box is filled with a pair of hands instead of many. It turns out that things move quite fast that way.

"I think it's super efficient," said volunteer Corey Stodolnic. "I think it's really, really necessary, as you see how many people are coming."

Usually in food raffles, people line up, bringing groups of strangers into contact. But on Saturday, when the cars lined up around the building, once again things were different. The drivers opened their trunks and stopped without leaving. Volunteers loaded the boxes into cars that then drove away, and when they were a safe distance away, drivers closed their own trunk lids.

"We are discovering ways to give people food where you don't have to get close," Ash said. "You don't have to touch people, and people don't feel like their food has been tampered with by many people." So drive-thru is the best non-contact food distribution. "

The food bank chief executive says that, given the response to Saturday's draw, they will likely continue a weekly car distribution. But he believes that once the virus has passed, people will want to return to the "walking,quot; method as a way to feed their hunger for friendly human contact.

"Honestly, people like our pantry," he said. "They like to see their neighbors, to see the volunteers who work there, and they are very nice social places, as well as places where people meet their food needs."

On Saturday, the food bank gave away 500 boxes of food in four hours. They are requesting public donations to buy more food to help the growing number of people who are not working due to the shelter in place.