Coronavirus group at SF Laguna Honda Hospital expands to 7 employees, 1 patient – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Seven staff members and a patient at San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital tested positive for the new coronavirus, city officials said in an update Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML9c60a96df07925189d4af79e0aca3de513% %MINIFYHTML9c60a96df07925189d4af79e0aca3de514%

All are in good condition, and the seven employees include five who provide patient care, according to a statement from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

%MINIFYHTML9c60a96df07925189d4af79e0aca3de515% %MINIFYHTML9c60a96df07925189d4af79e0aca3de516%

Investigations are ongoing to determine what contacts staff members have had, including tests and the units where they work have been quarantined.

Laguna Honda officials warned earlier this week that more cases of COVID-19 were expected at the facilities among staff and residents as the virus is spreading throughout the region.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Laguna Honda is a long-term care facility for the elderly, owned and operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, the facility was placed in protective quarantine until at least April 7.

On Tuesday, when authorities announced that two Laguna Honda employees had tested positive for COVID-19, Local 1021 of the International Service Employees Union urged the city to provide more personal protective equipment for all workers at the facility.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.