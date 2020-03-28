Coronavirus: Free Boxing Tickets For NHS Staff, Says Eddie Hearn | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML10cbf8043ede490118d55195350b4fd611% %MINIFYHTML10cbf8043ede490118d55195350b4fd612%





Eddie Hearn has promised to reward hard-working NHS staff with free tickets to future Matchroom Boxing matches, which may include Anthony Joshua

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has promised to reward NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic with free tickets to all of their major shows for 12 months since the sport resumes.

Matchroom Boxing will donate 200 tickets per show, which will include Anthony Joshua's upcoming world heavyweight title defense against Kubrat Pulev, and Dereck Chisora's clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Hearn said, "We have been thinking about how we can thank the amazing NHS workers who have selflessly helped everyone in this COVID-19 crisis."

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua's heavyweight world title fight against Kubrat Pulev could be rescheduled for July, due to coronavirus pandemic

"They have been absolutely amazing and from our side at Matchroom Boxing we are announcing a new scheme for when we return to our live shows, where we will give away 200 tickets to NHS workers for every Saturday Fight Night and pay for- View show across the country hopefully this summer on.

"We cannot thank them enough for all their support. NHS workers have been absolutely amazing, and they are the pride of our country. Keep everyone well, stay safe, stay home and we will get over it soon."

The 12-month period during which tickets are given away will start from "when it is safe to resume boxing."

Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

Earlier this week, the British Boxing Board of Control extended the suspension of boxing tournaments under its jurisdiction until the end of April, when more will be considered.

Dillian Whyte's May 2 heavyweight fight with Alexander Povetkin could be postponed, while Chisora ​​will face Usyk three weeks later.

Meanwhile, Joshua is currently slated to defend his titles in his first fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, against Pulev on June 20.