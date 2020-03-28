Coronavirus: FA Approach Disjointed, Says Dorking President Marc White | Football news

Dorking boss hopes FA can use "hindsight common sense,quot; and try to "align everything,quot;







The Football Association's decision to declare non-league divisions null and void in steps 3-7 shows that their approach has been "disjointed," says Dorking President and CEO Marc White.

The governing body made the announcement on Thursday, despite continued efforts to meet matches in the Premier League, EFL and National League amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It has led to South Shields FC, which had a 12-point gap at the top of the Northern Premier League, a division below the Northern National League, threatening legal action.

"I think it is important that everyone in the pyramid is considered and that no one is treated differently," White told Sky Sports News.

The decision made to end the 2019/20 season in Steps 3-7 of the National League System, the women's soccer pyramid, and the broader base game was made by committee representatives from the respective leagues, and was supported by the FA Board and the FA Women's Board. pic.twitter.com/FI9DfDF3Rw – FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) March 27, 2020

"If the precedent is set and then the Premier League decides that we are going to do a points finish per game or the National League does it, how could it be more disjointed and unfair?

"It could probably also aggravate the legal case for people like South Shields who have talked about taking it that route."

"I would like to think that the FA can really see hindsight and maybe try to align everything."

Later, the FA said in a statement that the decision "was made by representatives of the committee of the respective leagues."

& # 39; Amazing to consider continuing the season & # 39;

The conversation about the season's continuation in England is "obscene," says White, who believes that only clubs currently occupying automatic promotion spots should move up in the division.

If White's suggestion were applied, clubs in play-off spots, such as Dorking in the National League South, would have to give up promotion and remain in their division.

"It seems incredible to me that we can still be considering, not just the National League but higher up, that the season continues right now," he added. "From a commercial point of view, contracts expire.

"There is all the science available and all the predictions say that we are in the midst of a national crisis, a global crisis that could easily continue throughout the summer."

"So what does that mean for the next season, and when does the next season start and then, if the next season starts really late, what about the euros next year?

"There are a lot of side effects and, from our point of view, I think what we really need is certainty right now."

"I think it would be a much more pragmatic view to think that the next season could start around August or September."

