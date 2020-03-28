Coronavirus could kill hundreds of homeless people in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML8f8346e8a8ba037726104c1ba8f11f4e11% %MINIFYHTML8f8346e8a8ba037726104c1ba8f11f4e12%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Up to 400 homeless people in Los Angeles County could die from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Friday by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and two other universities.

The researchers found that the pandemic will likely kill more than 3,400 homeless people across the United States. Up to 1,200 of those deaths could come from California, and more than 7,000 homeless people could be hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML8f8346e8a8ba037726104c1ba8f11f4e13% %MINIFYHTML8f8346e8a8ba037726104c1ba8f11f4e14%

2,600 of those hospitalizations are likely to occur in Los Angeles County.

%MINIFYHTML8f8346e8a8ba037726104c1ba8f11f4e15% %MINIFYHTML8f8346e8a8ba037726104c1ba8f11f4e16%

"As a humanitarian issue and to protect emergency room resources, it is essential that we do everything possible to help homeless people find safety," wrote co-author Randall Kuhn, associate professor of community health science at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

The increase in hospitalizations for the homeless population comes at a time when hospitals already expect to be overwhelmed due to the pandemic, according to the report.

RELATED: The Isolated Person May Be the First Homeless COVID-19 Case in LA

“To ensure the safety of 60,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County, we need every imaginable emergency shelter resource: new shelters with enough space to keep people safe, hotels for the most vulnerable, secure parking, and any other option. The scale of these efforts will be enormous, ”Kuhn continued.

To manage the impact of COVID-19 on the homeless population, the researchers found the need for an additional 400,000 hospital beds across the country.

"This is an aging population already suffering from health problems, including impaired immune systems," said Thomas Byrne, co-author of the report and an assistant professor at the Boston University School of Social Work. "They are vulnerable and at high risk, but for many, it is not too late. Policymakers have a moral imperative to act now and save lives."

The researchers urged lawmakers to create new emergency housing arrangements and to restructure existing shelters to allow for social distancing among the homeless. According to the report, the additional response needed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus among the homeless would cost around $ 11.5 billion across the country.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania also contributed to the report.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)