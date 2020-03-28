Coronavirus Closure: India struggles with exodus of migrant workers | India News

%MINIFYHTMLa0e25616586d077a83e4fcbe124dd80311% %MINIFYHTMLa0e25616586d077a83e4fcbe124dd80312%

A national blockade in India, the world's largest, by the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on thousands of migrant workers in the capital, New Delhi.

With few transportation options available, thousands of people, mostly young laborers, but also families, I used foot travel during the 21-day shutdown that started on Wednesday.

Workers began fleeing New Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the shutdown, which effectively left millions of Indians living on daily earnings out of work. Construction projects, taxi services, housekeeping, and other informal sector jobs suddenly stopped.

Modi said the extreme measure was necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus in India, which has confirmed more than 900 cases and 20 deaths, and where millions live in crowded conditions without regular access to clean water.

India's finance ministry announced an economic stimulus package of 1.7 trillion rupees ($ 22 billion) that will include the delivery of grain and lentil rations for three months to 800 million people, about 60 percent of the second most populous country in the world.

Mass exodus of workers

But thousands of the most vulnerable in India, who fear dying not from disease caused by the new virus but from hunger, have decided not to wait.

Ram Bhajan Nisar, a painter, his wife and two children, aged five and six, were part of a group of 15 who set out on foot from New Delhi to Gorakhpur, a village in the Uttar Pradesh state on the border with Nepal. , about 650 km (400 miles) away.

"How can we eat if we don't win?" Nisar asked, adding that his family had enough to go four or five days without work, but not the full three weeks of the order to stay home.

Nisar said Saturday that a bus had taken his family overnight from the border crossing to Uttar Pradesh district, Shahjahanpur.

From there, they walked and hitchhiked in a farm tractor cart, their hunger temporarily diminished by a meal at a Sikh temple and the leaflets of good Samaritans on the way as they approached home. They planned to wait at a bus stop for government transportation to take them the rest of the way.

If neither bus stopped, Nisar said, the group would continue to hike or hitchhike until they reached their villages.

"Many migrant workers feel they have no choice but to walk home. They walk along highways, along train tracks without access to food, without access to basic sanitation," said Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera, reporting from New Delhi.

Governments asked to act

Authorities dispatched a fleet of buses to the outskirts of New Delhi on Saturday to meet an exodus of migrant workers desperately trying to reach their native villages.

Delhi State Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that both the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments have organized buses for stranded workers.

"I still appeal to everyone to stay where they are," he said. "We have made arrangements to live, eat, drink, all in Delhi. Please stay at home. Do not go to your village. Otherwise, the objective of the confinement will be over."

Puranam said that Delhi's homeless shelters are crowded and that the state government has decided to turn public schools into shelters since Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh government, which borders New Delhi, sent a fleet of public and private buses with space for 52,000 people to an overpass area on the Delhi border where thousands were stranded, according to state government spokesman Awanish Awasthi. .

As crowds grew at border checkpoints across India, regional governments were advised on Saturday to set up tents along the roads for migrant workers and set up aid camps in cities.

Regional governments have also been asked to inform migrant workers of the steps being taken to prevent them from leaving their current whereabouts, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.