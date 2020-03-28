coronavirus: Apple is working with the White House to launch the application and website & # 39; COVID-19 & # 39; – Last News

%MINIFYHTML011c58bb0634a696e20562b9af44046411% %MINIFYHTML011c58bb0634a696e20562b9af44046412%

Apple Inc and the White House said the iPhone maker worked with the Trump administration and federal agencies to launch an app and website directing users to the Centers for Disease Control guide to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The app, which will be available in the app store as "COVID-19," will ask users questions about symptoms, location and risk factors, and then provide updated and appropriate guidance from CDC, officials with the CDC said. White House.

The app will also answer frequently asked questions about coronavirus disease with official information from the CDC. The same information will be available on a website https://www.apple.com/covid19 that can be accessed by users of Windows PCs, Android phones and other non-Apple devices.

Apple said it will not collect responses that users give to the app and questions from the website, and that the responses will not be sent to Apple or any government entity.

Based in Northern California, Apple's headquarters have been under closure orders for more than a week. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said this week that the company had donated 10 million masks to US healthcare groups. USA After using Apple's supply chain team to locate and purchase the skins.

