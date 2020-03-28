coronavirus: Apple factories are working, but vendors are wary of iPhone demand – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML8007645d562e32014c46e2f824cffd9711% %MINIFYHTML8007645d562e32014c46e2f824cffd9712%

As China reopens its economy after months of blockade, Apple Inc's iPhone factories are largely operational. But with the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe, the pressing question for the company is how many buyers will there be for both current models and the new phone list expected in the fall.

A senior official at one of Apple's top contract assemblers said Apple's orders for the quarter ending in March are likely to drop 18% compared to the previous year. Accelerating production of new phones running on next-generation 5G networks has been postponed, this person said, although it is still possible that 5G phones may be released as scheduled for the fall.

"No one talks about labor or material shortages anymore (in China). Now everyone is looking at whether demand from the United States and Europe could be sustained," said the person, who has direct knowledge of the matter. "The focus now is consumer demand in the United States and Europe."

According to a person familiar with the matter, one of Apple's leading display providers is preparing for a similar level of contraction. The company had anticipated shipping 70 million iPhone screens this year, but is now considering reducing that target by more than 17% to 58 million units.

The company also plans to reduce the workforce at its Apple-designated production lines at its Vietnam factory, where screens are mounted before heading to China to be put on phones, this person said.

Apple declined to comment for this story.

Earlier this month, the company closed retail stores worldwide even when it began reopening stores in China. With much of Europe and the United States closing and unemployment rising globally, there is little clarity on when demand could return.

The company could also face more problems in the supply chain, as countries like Malaysia and Vietnam impose new restrictions to combat the coronavirus.

"Things are changing day by day due to supply chain disruptions, so it is difficult to make meaningful comments at this time on supply and demand," said an official for a supplier in Malaysia.

FOGGY DEMAND OUTLOOK

In February, Apple withdrew its sales forecast for the quarter ended March without giving a new one. Shares have fallen more than 15% since the beginning of the year.

"Our baseline scenario is a shock to demand for the June quarter with consistently improving results,quot; in the second half of the year rather than a "V-shaped,quot; recovery, "Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley wrote in a note to investors on March 18.

Taipei-based technology analyst Arthur Liao of Fubon Research cut iPhone shipping forecasts for the first quarter of this year to 35 million units, down 17% from 41 million units the year before. The company lowered its total forecast for iPhone shipments for 2020 to 198 million, down from a previous forecast of 204 million.

In the United States, at least, consumers themselves seem unsure whether they will resume spending. In a Civis Analytics survey of more than 2,600 US adults. USA From March 18 to 20, more than half of respondents said they planned to spend roughly the same on consumer electronics as before the virus outbreak if the situation is contained in the coming weeks.

But if the situation worsens, respondents split equally, with about a third of each saying they would spend less, the same, or more on consumer electronics when conditions returned to normal.

Such ambiguity has made it difficult for Apple vendors to assess how 2020 will play out.

A manufacturer of an iPhone sensor said the company continues to produce and ship parts for Apple devices, and that the first quarter of this year, which ended in March, was better than last year, and that the second quarter is likely to be a volume. greater than the previous year.

"We were given a forecast for this quarter before the pandemic, about a month ago," said a person familiar with the situation at the sensor provider last week. "And now we continue to produce according to the forecast given to us."

