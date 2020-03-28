Conor McGregor wants the Irish Army to help enforce the coronavirus blockade

%MINIFYHTMLcec447adbf777e97bb8af38f5768ed9711% %MINIFYHTMLcec447adbf777e97bb8af38f5768ed9712%

Conor McGregor urged Irish politicians to use the military to ensure that people adhere to the blockade imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, UFC star McGregor pledged to donate € 1 million (more than $ 1 million US) worth of protective gear to hospitals in his country, which has had more than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

Now, in response to the Irish government on Friday that imposed stricter restrictions on the general public for two weeks, McGregor wants to see the military available to make sure people only leave their homes if they need to buy food or their work is essential.

"We have entered a more substantial block and I am pleased to see it," McGregor said in a video uploaded to his Facebook account. "We must comply with the legislation presented by our leaders. Now more than ever we must comply with this and I pray for the health and safety of our country that we do.

"The fate of our lives and the lives of our loved ones depends on it."

McGregor added: "Our defense forces have been mentioned as a possibility to assist our 50,000 available Gardai (police officers), but only if necessary; however, it is necessary. I urge the government to use our defense forces in conjunction with Gardai Siochana and completely, Patrol 24 hours, we can not go by chance here.

"Any less than full adherence to these recently introduced methods by any member of our society will not only be a mockery of what we are trying to do here, but it will endanger the rest of our great nation. We simply cannot take that opportunity.

"I know our nation will comply, but use all of our available assets to help with this."

The Dubliner also called on the country's airports to close immediately and suggested that the only flights that should be allowed are those carrying "essential medical equipment,quot; or returning health workers from abroad.

McGregor concluded: "To President (Michael) Higgins, to all our leaders: Close our airports, use our defense forces.

"For the nation, comply with these measures impeccably."