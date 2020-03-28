Colorado Construction Continues Despite Coronavirus

The generally congested streets in the Denver area are nearly empty for sections, but they are not quiet.

The beeping sounds of large backing trucks and heavy equipment can be heard as construction workers, whose jobs are classified as essential during the coronavirus outbreak, continue to work on new residential and commercial buildings, renovations, and public works projects.

%MINIFYHTMLb46693a56b00e9889a1f54e722dfa3a711% %MINIFYHTMLb46693a56b00e9889a1f54e722dfa3a712%

In downtown Denver, construction workers in yellow and orange fluorescent helmets and vests outnumber people in business suits or casual attire.

"We don't take that lightly, we can continue to work," said Justin Cooper, president of Denver-based Saunders Construction Inc.

So far, there have been few layoffs, said Jason Wardrip, business manager for the Colorado Council on Commerce and Construction. The union represents more than 10,000 workers in 24 local unions and 14 different trades.

However, the state reported the loss of 3,200 construction jobs in February. There were 179,400 construction workers employed in the state, not including independent contractors.

"Right now, we are just trying to keep people who want to keep working to keep working," Wardrip said.

The state is on track to process 75,000 jobless claims this week after 26,000 last week. Restaurants and hotels have been devastated as restrictions have been tightened in public gatherings and routine business to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Governor Jared Polis issued a state order to stay home on Wednesday. Construction is one of the industries declared exempt from the order.

Cooper said people ask why construction is exempt when millions of people across the country are out of work.

"There is an essential infrastructure that we support, hospitals, public works projects, the power grid that we all depend on," Cooper said. “And, in general, our projects are segregated from the public. Our sites are usually cordoned off. "

Cooper said there is generally little travel between work sites, which should limit the potential risk of transmitting disease. In addition, construction workers are used to meeting strict safety guidelines, he added.

The nature of construction work lends itself to complying with the recommended practices of the Centers for Disease Control, including social distancing, wearing gloves and eye protection, said Mike Tilbury, vice president of operations for JE Dunn Construction, which has offices in Colorado.

The company has modified lunch and rest areas to encourage people to keep their distance, increased cleaning and sanitation and handwashing stations, and is minimizing meetings, Tilbury said in an email. JE Dunn is beginning the daily screening to check worker temperatures for any symptoms and is banning guests at work sites.

"Of course, no worker is required to report to work if they feel insecure," said Tilbury. "We are committed to the health and well-being of our commercial workers, and we are grateful that we can continue to provide jobs for skilled trades during this time of crisis."

To keep workers safe, Saunders is opening the renovation start times for a building for the new VF Corporation headquarters in Denver. The outdoor clothing company will move to downtown Lower.

Although cranes continue to run and trucks continue to roll, the construction industry is not immune to the effects of much of the shrinking work world. Ken Simonson, chief economist for Associate General Contractors of America, said in a recent call to reporters that more than a quarter of companies that responded to an online survey have canceled or closed projects.

Hospitals and Colorado State University are among those that have postponed projects with Saunders, Cooper said. On the other hand, he added, some hospitals are working on their buildings to accommodate coronavirus patients if necessary.

Cooper said there were problems with equipment deliveries from China, but that they have been alleviated by factories that started there again. But Italy's stone, tile and other materials are not delivered, "for good reason," he said.

Elevator inspectors and other experts cannot travel to conduct inspections. However, local governments continue to visit sites or, in some cases, conduct virtual inspections through videoconferences. Cooper said Adams County is using independent inspectors approved by its staff.

Denver has been "speeding up,quot; online permit processing, said Laura Swartz, spokeswoman for Denver Community Planning and Development. Now, the in-person service has closed and the job has been switched to online.

The inspectors are not in office hours, but they are working and can be contacted by phone or email, Swartz said.

"Under Governor Polis and the mayor, construction is an essential industry. We are trying to support it," said Swartz.

Inspectors are taking precautions, he added. "From our perspective, it is working."

Following safe procedures and protocols is important, but so is good communication and paying attention to mental health, Cooper said. Saunders executives have meetings at 7 a.m. every work day and sometimes on weekends to sign up, he said. The CEO sends emails to employees. People call clients and supervisors to stay in touch.

"For four days this week, we've had 12,000 Zoom minutes (video conference) as a company," Cooper said. "We are averaging 50 hours a day of Zoom meetings."

As the health crisis continues, Wardrip, with the union, said he tries to take the psychological temperature of his members. He believes that most are doing well, but some are concerned about getting sick.

"Right now, people are going crazy because they don't have hand sanitizer and toilet paper,quot; in some places, said Wardrip, who suspects members of the public are helping themselves.

“I tell them,‘ Take it with you. Put it in your duffel bag, "Wardrip said." We are construction workers. It's our job to think outside the box and get the job done. "