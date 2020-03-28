Colorado confirms 13 more coronavirus-related deaths as positive cases exceed 2,000

%MINIFYHTMLb7b5951a97f9fa80fbeb322e415c349111% %MINIFYHTMLb7b5951a97f9fa80fbeb322e415c349112%

Colorado health officials on Saturday announced 13 more deaths from the new coronavirus in the state, while more than 2,000 people tested positive for the highly infectious respiratory disease.

At least 44 people have died in Colorado from COVID-19, and another 274 hospitalized. There are also 10 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health centers, nine of which state officials identified Friday night for the first time after a request for open records from the Denver Post.

The total of 2,061 cases, an increase of 327 people since Friday, comes from 44 counties, as the state moves closer to confirming at least one positive case in each Colorado county. More than 13,000 people have been evaluated. Health officials, and Governor Jared Polis, have repeatedly warned that these numbers are well below actual total cases.

The new figures come a day after Polis offered dire predictions and a clear call to action, estimating that thousands of Colorado residents could die if social distancing measures are not followed. The governor reminded people that his order to stay home, issued on Wednesday, will not show results for about two weeks.

Meanwhile, cases will continue to rise as hospitals prepare for a possible increase in patients.

Meanwhile, more and more people in Colorado continue to apply for unemployment, as companies are forced to lay off workers in the face of the global crisis. The $ 2.2 billion economic stimulus package, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, will send some money to the state, as well as checks to people in the near future.