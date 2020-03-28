Colin Lloyd: Dart Break Season A Logistical Nightmare | Darts News

"Can you try to squeeze something in the middle of the week? If you want to try to put everything back on a calendar, I think that is a very valid point."







All Premier League darts action scheduled for April has been postponed

Colin Lloyd discusses the impact a pause in the release schedule could have on marginal players and the programming challenges of the second half of the season.

It's going to affect everyone (in terms of income) not just dart players, but hopefully some of them have been sensible about their money and have set aside a bit for a rainy day.

It will be a logistical nightmare for the PDC, they have to reorganize not only television events, but also the Premier League, Pro Tour events, Euro Tour events and also the most important thing for me that I have seen: what are they going to do regarding the rankings?

There are players who are defending points and who are potentially supposed to be defending points, they say this weekend and last weekend, and possibly still have a place for a television event.

Someone below who has an advantage or should have an advantage if they had a race this weekend and last weekend, might not be in the TV event. I don't know, did the PDC also freeze the ratings for now? There are so many things to talk about.





Some of the names (who have been in great shape) with Devon (Petersen) and (Dirk van) Duijvenbode, are great players.

They know they are decent players, they have worked very hard to let something get in their way, so hopefully they will stay positive, they will stay on the practice board, because they are two players who will have a board at home. and they're going to practice a lot just waiting for the red light to turn green again.

Hopefully they keep releasing some good things and get the results they've been working with.

Can we say a big shout out to our NHS staff and our own Keegan Brown? Keegan Brown is not only a dart player, he is also an NHS employee who comes up to the plate, comes in and helps tackle what is happening here.

A tremendous well done to Keegan and also to all NHS staff around the world, not just here in the UK but around the world.