Coach Ben Pauling looks to next season | Racing News

Ben Pauling is excited to see what his team can accomplish next season after submitting a difficult campaign to the history books.

After spending six years as second-in-command to multi-champion coach Nicky Henderson, Pauling did it alone from his backyard in the Gloucestershire backyard in 2013 and has already had great success.

Having enjoyed Grade One glory through the Barters Hill and Cheltenham Festival victories with Willoughby Court and Le Breuil, Pauling had a significant hit along the way last fall, with some disappointing results that led him to close his patio completely for a month.

A bad amount of hay was left as one of the main reasons for the loss of shape and after dusting off himself and his horses, there have been many outbreaks of recovery from the Christmas period onward.

"I think it's fair to say it hasn't been the most joyous season for us. For different reasons, things just didn't go together," said Pauling.

"From Bright Forecast who suffers from a fibrillating heart, to all the horses that run well below average for much of the first half of the season without us really knowing what was wrong."

"Fortunately we figured it out in the end, but it was a difficult time and it makes you appreciate the good morning even more."

Unfortunately for Pauling, a strong second half of the campaign was limited by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The horses seem to be in outrageously good shape now. It is disappointing that the season has come to an end because our horses have not had a very difficult time and we were looking forward to a strong spring and early summer," he added.

"We thought that Aintree was going to be a good day for us and it is painful to think that we would have been going there on Thursday, but there is nothing we can do about it."

"The good thing is that we have a very nice team of horses, some of which will enter the next season very disabled, since they have been able to run as well as possible this season

"Our full seventh season has effectively ended and we've had an amazing six years without much need to look sideways. This has been an uninspiring season for us, but we have reasons for it and I think there is a lot to look forward to."

The highlight of Pauling's high and low season was Global Citizen's Grade Two success at Wayward Lad Novices & # 39; Chase in Kempton in late December. The eight-year-old was last seen finishing fourth at the Arkle Trophy in Cheltenham.

Another horse that ran with credit at the Festival was Kildisart, who was hit by The Conditional in Ultima Handicap Chase and was due to line up alongside his stablemate Le Breuil at the Randox Health Grand National before the spectacular Aintree was canceled.

Pauling said: "We have never had a racer at National before, so going there this year with what we felt were two live opportunities was very exciting. Both horses will be back on the national road next season."

"I hope that Global Citizen will become a two-class hunter in first class. I really feel that on good ground he would have almost won the Arkle: he ran a fantastic race to finish fourth considering the ground was completely against him." "

Another horse the Bourton-on-the-Water handler hopes to see return is Your Darling, whom his buyer Henrietta Knight hailed "as good a horse as the Best Companion,quot; after a brilliant debut in Newbury, but was later retired upstairs in Warwick.

Bright Forecast, meanwhile, will embark on a hurdle race later in the year, having been sidelined with a heart problem since finishing third behind City Island and Champ at Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle 2019.

"Your Darling is still a very exciting horse. I know it failed last time, but it didn't go well later and it could be anything. I hope it will be a high-class rookie hurdle next season," added Pauling.

"Bright Forecast will return and should go straight to the top of the tree for two and a half or three miles. When you think Champ was defeated twice by Champ at Ballymore, despite being very green, he must have a great motor and is an exceptional jumper.

"You must be positive and I think next season could be a real hurricane for us."