cloud gaming: Tencent working on the cloud gaming platform with Huawei – Latest news

Tencent Games, the world's largest gaming company with hits like PUBG: Mobile and Arena of Valor, is creating a cloud gaming platform with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei.

The service, to be called GameMatrix, will harness the power of Huawei's Kunpeng series of processors, reports news portal wccftech.

GameMatrix will most likely make its China debut and remain exclusive to the region for a period of time.

Previously, Tencent partnered with gaming smartphone maker Black Shark.



The agreement with Black Shark focuses on cooperation in the field of gaming phones with the ultimate goal of providing users with an enhanced mobile gaming experience.

Smartphone makers like Asus also partnered with Tencent Games to bring their ROG Phone II and also Tencent's custom Elite version to China.

Additionally, the gaming giant has announced a $ 148 million offer to acquire all the shares in Norwegian game developer Funcom.

In October 2019, Tencent acquired a 29% stake in Funcom from KGJ Capital to become the company's largest shareholder.

Tencent already owns large stakes in many leading game developers, including Riot Games, Epic, Supercell, Ubisoft, Paradox, and Frontier.