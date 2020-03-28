Chris Brown enters into a heated argument with a fan trying to sneak into his house

%MINIFYHTML4dd5814cb043e3e680ebd3a9b7cb861e11% %MINIFYHTML4dd5814cb043e3e680ebd3a9b7cb861e12%

Even during the quarantine period, Chris Brown apparently he still can't get away from obsessed fans. The "No Guidance" singer had a heated argument with a fanatic who he claimed was trying to sneak onto his property, and the entire incident was caught on camera and shared on his Instagram account.

In the video released over the weekend, the woman could be heard yelling unintelligible words before asking, "Do you know Larita? Do you know Larita?" CB firmly replied: "No!" but the fanatic did not buy his words. "Yes, yes," he yelled again, to which the R&B singer replied, "You're crazy!" Then he asked his friend to get the woman, who was standing on the edge of his property, out of his house.

Apparently offended, she yelled, "I never liked you, n *** a! Even though you were my life partner, I never liked you!" This prompted CB and his friends to laugh and once again screamed, "She's crazy!"

CB subtitled the video, "MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL! TRYED TO LISTEN ABOUT THE DOOR IN MY CRADLE, BUT HE SAW MY DOG and saw it."

This is not the first time that CB has dealt with obsessed fans trying to break into his property. In 2015, the house and cars of the singer "Look at me now" in Los Angeles were destroyed by a woman named Amira. According to him, she made him some meals and painted the words, "I love you," on his kitchen counter and wrote his name on his entire car.

"She threw away my daughter's things and my dogs'. Then she had all these crazy voodoo things around my crib," wrote CB, who also claimed to have found the naked woman in her room. Amira was arrested and charged with a vandalism felony.