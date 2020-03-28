China orders the closure of movie theaters across the country amid the COVID-19 crisis

Before the national film bureau issued the mandate, around 500 theaters across the country had attempted to resume trade after trying to reduce quarantine restrictions.

Theaters in China will close their doors once again after reopening after the coronavirus blockade.

on Friday (March 27) the Chinese National Film Office ordered all theaters across the country to be closed.

The locations only reopened after receiving direct authorization from local government agencies, but saw little financial benefit as people continue to isolate themselves due to the health crisis, despite a restored 3D version of "Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone"starring Daniel Radcliffe as the young wizard, who debuted in theaters in an attempt to boost commerce.

While officials at the national film office did not explain the decision, a similar incident occurred in late February, where city authorities attempted to ease the quarantine restrictions only to cancel the plans hours later, saying a decision had been made. " invalid "without further authorization.

The move comes as World Health Organization officials continue to advise people to stay home and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, which started in Wuhan City, China, in December (19).